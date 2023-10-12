Benchmark Raises IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $24.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

IMAX stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $5,791,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,086,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $14,316,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

