Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.92.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.61 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.