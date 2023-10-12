Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,210 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.