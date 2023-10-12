BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

