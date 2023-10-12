Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bionomics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BNOX opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNOX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Bionomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

