BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BioPharma Credit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

BOPCF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. BioPharma Credit has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

