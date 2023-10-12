Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, an increase of 419.9% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

BPTS stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

