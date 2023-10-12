BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of BRTX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.