BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of BRTX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.13.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioRestorative Therapies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Insiders and Institutions Are Buying These Robot Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.