Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackboxstocks by 286.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 149.01% and a negative return on equity of 156.91%.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

