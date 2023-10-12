Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackboxstocks by 286.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Blackboxstocks Price Performance
Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackboxstocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Insiders and Institutions Are Buying These Robot Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.