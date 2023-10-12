Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) PT Raised to GBX 690 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.20) to GBX 690 ($8.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.18) to GBX 860 ($10.53) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 750 ($9.18) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Bodycote Company Profile

BYPLF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

