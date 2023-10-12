Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 95.1% in September

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the September 15th total of 961,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Borqs Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ BRQS opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.