Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 178 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $498,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.