Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $8.77

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $866.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

