Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

