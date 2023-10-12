Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target at $50.75

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NuVasive stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 21,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

