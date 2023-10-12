Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $114.19

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

