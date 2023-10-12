Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $114.19

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.10.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Starbucks stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
