Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $95.91

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.15 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

