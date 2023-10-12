Brokerages Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Target Price at $7.88

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 110.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

