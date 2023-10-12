Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price at $15.70

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

UPWK opened at $11.46 on Monday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,014 shares of company stock valued at $934,971. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Upwork by 107.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

