Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $86.75

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.36.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.80 on Monday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

