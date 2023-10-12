Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $235.68 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. The stock has a market cap of $438.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

