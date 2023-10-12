Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

