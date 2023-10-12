Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.62. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,022,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,497 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $4,932,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 264,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

