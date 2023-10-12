Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10,257.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

