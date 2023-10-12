Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 156.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.