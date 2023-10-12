Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 239.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $48.22 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.