Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 426 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 434.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $175,432,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.57, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.