Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seaboard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Seaboard Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,570.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,816.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,389.73 and a twelve month high of $4,090.63.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Insiders and Institutions Are Buying These Robot Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.