Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seaboard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,570.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,816.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,389.73 and a twelve month high of $4,090.63.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

