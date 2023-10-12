Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $33,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

