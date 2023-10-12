Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $36,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.