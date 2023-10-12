Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after acquiring an additional 179,136 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $210.60 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.