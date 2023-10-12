CenterStar Asset Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.1% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

