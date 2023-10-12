CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,914,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,364,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC opened at $67.78 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

