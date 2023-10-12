CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 833 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

