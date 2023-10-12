CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

