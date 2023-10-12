CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $325.56 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.13.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

