CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

