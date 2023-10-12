CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.06 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

