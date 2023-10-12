CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $529,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after buying an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after buying an additional 934,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

