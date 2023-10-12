CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.84. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 184.43 and a beta of 0.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

