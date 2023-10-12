CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $774,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,823.56 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,884.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,946.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.