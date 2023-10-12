CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $327.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $843.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.60 and its 200 day moving average is $273.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.