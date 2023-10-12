CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $826,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $244.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

