CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $999,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

