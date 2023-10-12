CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

