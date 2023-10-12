CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 699,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,870,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

