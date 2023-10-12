CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI opened at $56.01 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

