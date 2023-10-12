CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 9,971 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 344,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,304,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 120,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,372,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

