CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

