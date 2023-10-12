CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,160 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

